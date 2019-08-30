PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 41-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison Friday for shooting a man at a bar in southeast Portland.
The shooting occurred at Rachel’s Bar and Grill in the 12000 block of Southeast Division Street in May last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The manager told police the shooting happened due to an argument.
Police collected video of the incident and identified Samuel Mason as the shooter. Officers later spoke with the victim at Portland Adventist Medical Center and said the victim was shot with a .38 revolver.
Mason after the shooting fled to Arkansas, but was later arrested, according to law enforcement.
The attorney’s office says law enforcement while investigating learned that some of the people involved in the fight had gang affiliations.
Mason appeared in court July 30 this year and pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree. He was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.