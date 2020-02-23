PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a man is still in the hospital after he was hit by a car on West Burnside Street Saturday night.
Police say the crash happened at about 7 p.m. According to police, a man was crossing West Burnside Street mid-block between Southwest St. Clair Avenue and Northwest 22nd Place when he was hit by an Infiniti sedan that was traveling westbound.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police on Sunday said he remains in the hospital and his prognosis is still unknown.
The driver and passenger inside the Infiniti were not hurt.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
According to police, the driver showed no signs of impairment, and officers also found no sign that he was driving distracted.
No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.
Police say the cause of the crash will be determined at a later time as the investigation is still ongoing.
West Burnside Street was closed for more than three hours while police investigated the crash.
