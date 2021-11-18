CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.
Kyle Buell reportedly walked away from a care facility on Southwest Childs Road in Lake Oswego at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Buell functions at a 5 to 6-year-old level and may have been trying to get to Canby.
Just before 9 a.m., on Thursday, the sheriff's office said Buell had been found. No additional details were released by authorities.