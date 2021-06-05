PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a man reported to be missing has been found safe.
PPB said on Friday, the Missing Persons Unit was notified that Andy Akina is safe. PPB said it is grateful to the community for keeping a look out for him.
Akina was reported missing on May 25 but officers learned he had not been seen for about 30 days.
