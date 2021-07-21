COWLITZ COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A search is underway on Mount St. Helens after a 25-year-old man was reported missing, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Brian Yang, a First Lieutenant from Joint Base Lewis McCord, was believed to have arrived sometime between Sunday and Monday near the Coldwater Trailhead. His vehicle was found parked at the trailhead on Monday evening. The sheriff's office said Yang was believed to have been training for an upcoming Ultra Marathon event. He has no known health problems and is in excellent physical condition.
Search crews are focusing on the south side of the mountain on Wednesday. Joining the search are Cowlitz County Search and Rescue, approximately 100 soldiers, a variety of aircraft, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office drone, and others.
Yang is described as Asian, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a fit build. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, black or red T-shirt, black or red shorts, and blue shoes.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Yang is asked to call the tip line at 360-577-3183 between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 360-577-3098-Option 3 after hours and weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.