COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV)- Firefighters rescued a man who feel down a 30-foot embankment in Cowlitz County on Sunday, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the area of Beacon Hill Drive and Mountain View Drive at 1:30 p.m.
A 54-year-old man was walking his dog on the tracks when he slipped and fell down the embankment and called for help, firefighters said.
Longview Fire’s rope rescue team secured the man inside a rescue basket and maneuvered the man up the embankment, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
