Man rescued after falling 800 feet down Crater Lake caldera

CRATER LAKE, OR (KPTV) – A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew and a ropes team rescued a man who fell 800 feet down the Crater Lake caldera.
The Coast Guard says the man fell near Rims Village.
He was able to walk and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Bend.
Last month, officials said the rocks and snow near the edge of the caldera were unstable and can give way without warning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.