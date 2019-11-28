VERNONIA, OR (KPTV) - A high-angle rope rescue system was used to rescue a driver from a crash that occurred Thursday morning near Vernonia.
Prior to 5 a.m., Banks Fire District 13 and Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to the 54000 block of Siedelman Road on the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Banks Fire officials say the male driver was conscious when crews arrived and did not need to be extricated from the vehicle.
Crews employed a high-angle rope rescue system to get the man from the embankment, about 150 feet down from the roadway.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
