PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the blink of an eye, nearly all of one man’s possessions disappeared.
Police say FOX 12’s Most Wanted stole Greg West's trailer Thursday.
West says nearly everything he owned was in it.
Now all that’s left in its place on Southeast 49th Avenue and Bush Street are some tire marks and wheel chocks.
Back in February, West packed up all of his belongings into the trailer and moved from Michigan to Oregon.
He’s been staying in Portland with his girlfriend. But after weeks of job and house-hunting, he was finally ready to move to his new place in Salem.
Then the day before he was set to leave, his trailer disappeared.
“It almost seemed planned,” West said. “It almost seemed rigged, as if someone was just waiting for that day.”
This is Greg West’s trailer. It was stolen Thursday from 49th Ave and Bush St. He tells us it had everything in it — basically all of his possessions. He had just moved to Oregon in February and was planning to take it to his new house in Salem the next day. pic.twitter.com/f0xYYFzq0z— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 18, 2019
In it, were two motorcycles, tools, kitchen supplies, and so much more – about $30,000 worth of stuff.
But it’s missing the items he can’t replace that hurts more than any financial blow; things like his grandfather’s paintings or the package his girlfriend gave him just before he deployed to Iraq.
“It had cards for me to open up under certain situations like open one for your birthday, open when it's Thanksgiving, open when, anything, when you’re thinking about me, when you’re frustrated,” West said.
He got back to the U.S. last year and was thrilled to finally be here with her and get settled in a new state.
This is just a blip for him.
“I guess you get depressed for a little while and then you move on with life I suppose," said West.
He says he'd rather be here with nothing than not be here at all, and he's grateful for what he has in light of what's missing.
“With or without stuff, we still have each other,” he said.
Now he’s hoping someone might find the trailer, and he’ll get it back.
Anyone with information about the stolen trailer, should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.