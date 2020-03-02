PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man says he stole more than $14,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Portland to support his heroin habit, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
James Bernard Hobbs-Fletcher, 26, admitted to his crimes and will have to pay $14,897 in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated theft in the first degree, the attorney’s office says. He was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of post-prison supervision.
The thefts occurred in November and December last year at Ulta Beauty stores at Cascade Station, Jantzen Beach, and Lloyd Center. Most of the merchandise stolen from the stores included fragrances, the attorney’s office says. Incident dates, locations, and the value of merchandise stolen include:
- Nov. 12, 2019, Cascade Station, $928
- Nov. 13, 2019, Jantzen Beach, $2,684
- Nov. 18, 2019, Lloyd Center, $2,067
- Nov. 19, 2019, Lloyd Center, $596
- Nov. 25, 2019, Jantzen Beach, $1,315
- Dec. 1, 2019, Cascade Station, $3,184
- Dec. 4, 2019, Cascade Station, $3,619
Police located Hobbs-Fletcher on an unrelated matter on Dec. 10 in the 11400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers interviewed Hobbs-Fletcher after finding several Ulta Beauty bags at the location.
Hobbs-Fletcher during the interview confirmed his identity in surveillance images and wrote an apology letter, explaining that he stole the merchandise to support his heroin habit, according to the attorney's office.
