PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers are investigating after a man said he was attacked during a demonstration in downtown Portland because protesters believed he was working with police.
The incident occurred in Lownsdale Square near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street early Thursday morning. Police said the man was transported by a group of protesters to receive medical attention. Officers and medics responded to provide emergency services.
Officers tried to obtain a statement, but due to hostile crowds, they left the scene and met the victim at a nearby hospital. The victim was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told investigators that he had been attacked by another participant in the protest. He said he believed he was targeted because protesters believe he is working with police.
Law enforcement continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-229866.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
