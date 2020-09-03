Man says he was injured in Portland drive-by shooting in August; police report surge in shooting calls

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are continuing to see a rise in the number of shooting calls across the Rose City.
PPB said in the month of August, they responded to 115 shooting calls. One of those calls happened on the night of Aug. 17. Police say they were called to Northeast 15th and Dekum Street in Portland. When they got there, they found a person who had been shot in the arm.
The person said they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Police say paramedics responded and the person was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
On Thursday, the man who said he was shot that night spoke with FOX 12.
Sam Trout says he had just dropped off a helper and was headed home to Beaverton when a bullet ripped through the passenger side window of his pickup.
“It happened that quick,” Trout said. “I immediately pulled over to the side of the road, I was bleeding bad ... blood all over my vehicle, all over everything. I’ve got an entry wound and exit wound on my vehicle, I have entry wound, exit wound on myself.”
For the last two weeks, he’s been recovering from the shooting. He says his shoulder is shattered and a plate and screws have been put in place.
The tough part for Trout is he says he had just recently gone back to work. He says the pandemic had forced him to lay off some of his employees from his construction business. Now, he says he’s out of work for the next several weeks.
“It’s hard because, you know, you got house payments, electric, water garbage, sewer, a family to take care of, bills to pay, and you just watch your bank account deplete to nothing, and there is nothing you can do about it,” Trout said.
Trout says he feels lucky that that the bullet was not an inch or two in either direction, saying he likely would have been killed.
“I could have easily been shot and killed,” Trout said. “If it would have been a half inch back it could have went through my heart, if it would have been two inches up. it would have went through my neck.”
A donation page on Facebook has been set up to help Trout in his recovery.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.