HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced on Wednesday after a judge found him guilty of second degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Jermel Arcilicia Taylor was given 70 months in prison.
According to court documents on February 26, the defendant and another man went to a car dealership in Beaverton, spoke with a salesman and requested a test drive. After leaving the gas station Taylor stopped following the salesman’s directions and eventually told the salesman that he had a gun and was taking the car.
The pair drove off and the salesman then called police. Beaverton police located the stolen car shortly after in downtown Beaverton and arrested Taylor. He told officers he dropped off his partner along the way. Taylor admitted he took the car and told the victim to get out of the car but denied threatening him.
He said he felt entitled to take the vehicle because other dealerships had previously denied him financing. He also told authorities that he planned to commit similar crimes again until he was given what he wanted. Police learned that they had visited other dealerships in the metro area and engaged in threatening behavior when they were denied financing. Police have since identified the second suspect.
Taylor will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
So it's the dealerships fault that this guy has such bad credit that he can't get a car financed. Good grief this guy is something else. 😆
'He said he felt entitled to take the vehicle because other dealerships had previously denied him financing' Entitled, huh? Sounds like he was playing the 'R' card. Hope he enjoys the big house.
Yep. And earlier when he was applying for financing, he probably had no intention of actually paying off the loan had they been crazy enough to give him one.
