PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 45-year-old man was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday for assaulting two Transportation Security Administration security officers at the Portland International Airport, the Oregon District Attorney’s Office says.
According to court documents, Anthony Wayne Tavoloni, of Salem, passed through the customer service and baggage claim areas at the airport and entered the TSA checkpoint leading to concourses D and E.
Upon entering the checkpoint, an officer asked to see his boarding pass and identification. Tavoloni told the officer no, the attorney’s office says.
When the officer asked again to see Tavoloni’s boarding pass, Tavoloni stepped toward the officer and asked, “You really want to do this?” court documents state.
Tavoloni then allegedly walked behind the officer’s table, grabbed her by the forearms and attempted to wrestle her to the ground. Two passengers restrained Tavoloni while others attempted to separate the officer from his grip, the attorney’s office said.
With multiple security officers now standing between Tavoloni and the victim, Tavoloni, according to the attorney’s office, exclaimed “We’re about to have a bad day, do you really want to do this?”.
When another officer replied, “No one needs to have a bad day,” Tavoloni allegedly lunged at that officer, striking him in the face with his hand. Tavoloni was wrestled to the ground and held until Port of Portland Police arrived.
Tavoloni in May pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting certain officers or employees. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to three years of probation including three months of home detention.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
