Man sentenced for attacking stranger, stealing her purse on walk home from NW Portland bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for assaulting and robbing a stranger in northwest Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Ashenafi Sisay Tingley robbed and assaulted the woman on Oct. 16 last year while she was walking home with friends from a bar in the 500 block of Northwest 16th Avenue, the attorney’s office says.
During the incident, Tingley hit the victim in the head with a gun and pointed it at her and one of her friends before running from the area, the attorney’s office says. The woman suffered a serious head injury and reported the incident to police.
Tingley was arrested three days later near Mall 205 in southeast Portland on an unrelated matter. During the arrest, police found the woman’s stolen property and determined that Tingley matched the physical description of suspect that the victim had provided.
When questioned by police, Tingley confessed to using a weapon he described as a BB gun that resembled a Glock handgun to steal the victim’s purse, and said that when she resisted, he pointed the weapon at her and then hit her in the head with it, according to the attorney’s office. The attorney’s office says Tingley also admitted to pointing the weapon at the victim’s friend.
Tingley pleaded guilty one count of assault in the second degree, one count of robbery in the first degree and one count of robbery in the second degree. He was also ordered to pay $3,568 in restitution.
Upon release from prison, Tingley will be on three years of post-prison supervision.
Its clear he is a threat to society. He wont be paying anything back and will be back to committing crimes once released.
