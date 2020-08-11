WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of attacking a woman inside her apartment and threatening to kill her earlier this year after she called 911 has been sentenced to 12 years and 6 months in prison.
Alan Daniel Scatamacchia was previously found guilty of second-degree assault, two counts of felony fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, interference with making a report and second-degree theft.
Scatamacchia was staying as a guest in the woman’s apartment at the time of the attack on April 15, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
The woman said she called 911 after Scatamacchia became controlling and aggressive. Scatamacchia was armed with a knife and said he was going to kill her, the attorney’s office says.
When Scatamacchia dropped the knife, the woman mistakenly believed that he had left the apartment, the attorney’s office says. Scatamacchia then followed the woman into her bedroom and assaulted her with his fist multiple times, according to the attorney’s office.
Scatamacchia after the attacked took the woman’s phone without permission and left the apartment.
A neighbor helped the woman after the attack and called 911. The woman was treated at an area hospital for severe facial injuries.
Scatamacchia was arrested after a Tigard police officer spotted him parked in a nearby neighborhood about 30 minutes later. The officer said evidence of the assault was visible on his hands and shoes, and when confronted, Scatamacchia initially denied the assault and threated to assault the officer when pressed further.
Scatamacchia was sentenced on Monday and will transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
In addition to the convictions previously listed, Scatamacchia also pleaded guilty to charges of attempted extortion and violation of a court stalking protective order. Investigators said the defendant sent a threatening letter to a previous victim who currently has a lifetime protective order against Scatamacchia while he was in the Washington County Jail awaiting trial on the assault charges.
Scatamacchia was sentenced to 2 months in prison for these crimes. Of those 32 additional months, 12 will run consecutive with the original 138-month sentence for a total of 150 months in prison, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Riiiiight..and if a woman does this to a man? How long does SHE get? If we're going to make such a big deal out of criminal justice reform as it pertains to race, then why can't the same argument be made about sx discrimination when it comes to sentencing guidelines for men, as compared to women?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.