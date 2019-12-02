MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man found guilty of killing a woman and her kids while driving drunk near Salem was sentenced to 34 years in prison Monday.
Favian Garcia’s blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when he crashed into 25-year-old Lizette Medrano-Perez and her kids, 8-year-old Ricardo, 6-year-old Andrus, 4-year-old Dayanara and her 2-year-old niece, Angelina Vazquez-Crisp, for whom she was a temporary legal guardian, according to court documents.
The crash occurred in October 2017 on Highway 99E near Nevada Street.
A judge found Garcia guilty earlier this year on charges including five counts of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Garcia in 2017 also pleaded to charges in two other cases related to drunk driving. Those incidents happened before the deadly crash.
In court Monday morning, Garcia was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision in connection with the deadly crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
