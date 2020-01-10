CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – A 28-year-old man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison after he climbed into a women’s bed, grabbed her by the neck, and then tried to smother her with a pillow, according to court documents.
Pavel Mikhay after breaking into the woman’s home off the Historic Columbia River Highway and assaulting her led an hours-long manhunt near Corbett. He was eventually arrested off Thousand Acres Road. In the court documents, detectives said they later found rope and various tools Mikhay had left behind in the house.
According to deputies, Mikhay was not familiar with the woman when he entered her house with a knife on Sept. 25, 2018.
The woman woke up to Mikhay standing over her and fought back when he tried to get in bed with her, according to court documents. Investigators said Mikhay grabbed her neck and face and then tried to smother her with a pillow.
The woman during the assault suffered serious injury, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. In an impact statement, she said the incident “rattled every fiber” of her being and completely changed the way she views the world.
Mikhay previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
