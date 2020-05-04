TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced for hitting and killing a woman while driving drunk with his two kids in his car, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said Edward Lennon Johnson, 34, caused a crash that killed 33-year-old Emma Quinn, of Missouri. Johnson’s blood-alcohol content was .21 percent when the crash occurred on May 29 last year at the intersection of Southeast Kerslake Road and Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale, according to investigators.
Law enforcement said Johnson hit the woman while speeding in a Kia Soul. Witnesses said Johnson failed to navigate a curve and hit Quinn head-on, causing her vehicle to flip and land on its roof. Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson was arrested on charges including second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. He appeared in court by phone while in custody on Monday.
He pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, and one count of assault in the fourth degree. He was sentenced to 75 months–more than six years–in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
In court, Johnson admitted to drinking two cans of malt liquor before driving somebody else’s vehicle without permission. The attorney’s office says Johnson’s two kids were in the car at the time of the crash and were transported to an area hospital. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries. Johnson’s driving privileges will be revoked for at least six years.
Quinn’s family provided an impact statement to the attorney’s office.
“The loss of Emma will forever haunt me and others all because of a selfish act, everything has changed,” Quinn’s mother, Colette Luff, said.
Quinn’s family and friends described her as being a “quietly smart, humbly talented and an authentically kind human being,” according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
The hop growers, vineyards and breweries love Oregon courts for their leniency provided to drunk drivers. Your children and loved ones are the sacrifice.
This guy got only 6 years and the girl that was partying and drove & killed her best friend go 9 yeas and some said that her 9 years was a slap on the hand. What is thisguys a pat on the butt?
[ohmy] Just 2 drinks did that much damage to the vehicle and also kill the other driver?
Real potent liquor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.