CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of inappropriately touching several women inside the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Clackamas Town Center pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Justin Phelps, 38, of Clackamas, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor harassment.
FOX 12 previously spoke with one of the victims, identified as Kerrie Barton, a store employee.
“Someone brushed up against me,” Barton said. “It wasn’t a grope or a grab, it was literally a turning of the hand and brushing along my backside, so it’s not registering right away that someone was doing this intentionally.”
Barton said at first, she wasn’t sure what had happened and thought maybe someone walking by accidentally touched her as they passed.
But then, any doubts she had fell away when it kept happening.
“A few seconds later it came again from the other direction,” she said. “Then it happens again, and I thought okay, something is going on here and something is happening…. As I’m bending down to find a book, I get brushed on my backside again for a fourth time, and I look and he’s nonchalantly walking down the aisle and is just perusing and I was so angry but I didn’t know what to do.”
He on Wednesday was also sentenced to two years of probation.
