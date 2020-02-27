SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A man convicted of murder in connection with a body found in rural Skamania County has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison.
Damian Bradley Belander, 22, was found guilty earlier this month on charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree arson.
Belander was sentenced on Thursday to 32 years and one month in prison for the death of 24-year-old Brian Bodle, of Newberg.
Bodle was found dead near a burned van in January 2019 about seven miles east of Cougar, Washington off Forest Road 83.
Investigators said Bodle died of homicidal violence. Belander was identified as a suspect and arrested about three months later.
The Daily News reported the van belonged to the boyfriend of Belander’s mother, who Belander had allegedly assaulted around the time of Bodle’s murder, and that Belander claimed Bodle stole the van from him, while later telling detectives that he didn’t know Bodle and had never driven a minivan.
Belander is currently in the Oregon State Penitentiary. He will begin serving this new sentence on top of/after his three-year Oregon sentence been served.
