ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of leading a police chase before crashing and barricading himself inside a woman’s home was sentenced to more than five years in prison Monday.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began Nov. 21 after Isaiah Mohr fled from officers when they found him in a stolen Toyota 4Runner out of Forest Grove.
Mohr rammed two patrol vehicles during the pursuit, which ended after he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a home near Southwest 170th Avenue and Kinnaman Road in Aloha, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was hurt during the pursuit but was expected to be okay.
Mohr after the crash left the SUV, ran into a second home, and barricaded himself inside, at one point making himself a sandwich, according to deputies. A woman was inside at the time but was able to exit unharmed.
A standoff ensued, with roads closed in the area and nearby schools placed in lockout.
Mohr was eventually arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of unauthorized use of vehicle, one count of attempt to elude, and two counts of burglary in the first degree. He sentenced to 65 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
