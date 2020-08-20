PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of offering to pay six minors for sex in Portland last year pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to time served and five years of supervised probation.
Jordan Lin Johnson will also have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to charges including two counts of purchasing sex with a minor. He was facing six counts of purchasing sex with a minor, but four of those charges were dismissed.
Johnson was arrested in October 2019, and at the time, authorities asked for help determining if there are additional victims. Police said some of Johnson’s conduct occurred near David Douglas High School off Southeast 135th Avenue.
According to law enforcement, Johnson approached at least six minor females the month prior and asked if they needed a ride. All of the minors when contacted said they did not need a ride and attempted to separate themselves, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, who said Johnson offered some of the minors money to get inside his vehicle.
