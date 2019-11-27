MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a child, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Jason Christopher Baker-Blair, 41, will have to register as a sex offender and be on post-prison supervision when he is released from prison.
Baker-Blair changed his plea earlier this week and was convicted on one count or rape in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, and one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree.
The investigation started Dec. 11 last year when a mandatory reporter called the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Child Abuse Report hotline after receiving information about possible abuse involving a child, the attorney’s office says.
The victim told authorities that Baker-Blair had started touching her when she was approximately 12 years old.
Evidence analyzed by the Oregon State Police confirmed Baker-Blair’s DNA was present in the victim’s Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence kit.
