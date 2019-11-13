NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – One of the men linked to a deadly shooting near North Plains was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison plus three years of post-prison supervision.
Chad Pitcher was convicted of manslaughter in September after he was arrested in November 2017 in connection with the shooting death of Michael Zven Arch in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road.
Washington County deputies arrested Pitcher and a second man, Christopher Stevens. Stevens pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September and is due in court for sentencing next Thursday.
