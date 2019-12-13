GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced for breaking into a home and stealing a box of sentimental objects, including historical items of the dead homeowners’ time held in a Japanese internment camp, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
James Brittle, 38, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison in connection with the crime, which occurred Sept. 15, 2017, in the 1200 block of Southeast 4th Street.
Police responded to the home after a neighbor called to report suspicious circumstances. The neighbor said she saw a vehicle parked next door and multiple people going into the home’s backyard. She said the previous homeowners had died and no one except for immediate family members should be there.
Officers responded and arrested a woman inside the vehicle parked outside the home on an outstanding warrant. Brittle and another suspect ran when police tried to arrest them, but were eventually taken into custody, according to the attorney’s office.
Investigators found the back sliding door to the victim’s home pried open, with several valuable objects outside, including boxes and plastic storage bins with nearly $6,000 in cash inside.
Brittle at the time of the arrest had a screwdriver and a prying tool, police said.
Officers found other items, including historical items related to Japanese internment camps, silverware, documents and jewelry, according to the attorney’s office. Investigators said the homeowners had died in 2007 and the home was bought by family members. It had remained vacant since 2019.
As part of his sentencing, Brittle will have to pay $348 in restitution and serve three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
