VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for his role in a robbery and assault in Vancouver.
In court on Monday, Adrian Diaz-Aguilar pleaded guilty to charges including burglary in the first degree and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Two other people accused in the robbery–Pedro Hernandez Jr. and Jessica Tellez–previously received prison sentences. Hernandez Jr. was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison; Tellez was sentenced to 2 years and 10 months in prison in May 2019.
A fourth suspect was killed in a shooting just days after the robbery near the 600 block of Northeast 124th Avenue, law enforcement said.
According to court documents, 63-year-old Douglas Hodgson’s son found him seriously injured and unconscious in his Vancouver home on Jan. 1, 2018. Investigators believe the attack had happened several days earlier in December.
“The victim was transported to the hospital where he was diagnosed with injuries that included multiple rib, spine and facial fractures,” an attorney read in court in 2018. “A deep head laceration and internal brain bleeding.”
Court documents said police found a blunt object from inside Hodgson’s home that they believe was used in the attack. It also said his wallet had been stolen.
The documents said Aguilar-Diaz told police another suspect promised him a place to stay if he helped with the robbery. It also said Aguilar told police he stayed outside as lookout and did not know what happened inside the home.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
