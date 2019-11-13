WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – One of two men accused of killing a man in 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Kristopher L. Hoyt and Dustin Alan Griffin were arrested in October last year in connection with the death of Donald William Howard.
Howard, 62, was found dead in November 2016 after firefighters responded to a fire at his house in the 2000 block of Dahlia Street in Woodland. Officials later determined Howard died of blunt force head injuries and ruled his death a homicide.
Court documents state Griffin and Hoyt were burglarizing Howard’s home when Howard returned earlier than expected.
The affidavit states Howard confronted Hoyt in the home, but Griffin hit Howard from behind with a baseball bat. A shoe print and cell phone records helped lead investigators to the suspects.
Hoyt appeared in court Wednesday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and one-and-a-half years of post-prison supervision.
Griffin is due in court for sentencing Friday afternoon.
