HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison on sex abuse charges involving three people, according to the district attorney’s office.
Marco Antonio Xiap-Jelkes on June 18 pleaded guilty to first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sodomy, second-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse.
Police were contacted by the mother of one of the victims, with the mother reporting that her child and a friend were raped by Xiap-Jelkes in Hillsboro, the attorney’s office says.
The attack occurred in April of 2018 but did not immediately come to light, according to the attorney’s office. Xiap-Jelkes was 19 years old at the time and the two victims were underage.
A third victim was identified in 2019, reporting to law enforcement that she was also raped by Xiap-Jelkes, who met her on social media and convinced her to meet him at a public park in Hillsboro, where the attack took place, the attorney’s office says.
Xiap-Jelkes after pleading guilty to charges was sentenced to 200 months in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender. He was also barred from having any contact with his victims or their families upon his release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
He made a mistake. It's fine for this behavior in his home land. Grant him Sanctuary.
Make it 200 years. People like him dont deserve a second chance PERIOD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.