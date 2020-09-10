PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was has been sentenced for sex crimes involving a child under the age of 16 dating back to 2018, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says.
Jacob Flynn Stebbins was sentenced to twelve-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sodomy in the third degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of strangulation, two counts of rape in the third degree, and one count of attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, the attorney's office announced on Thursday.
This investigation started in March of 2019 when the Multnomah County Child Abuse Team learned Stebbins had sexual contact with the minor victim. According to investigators, the abuse occurred in the summer of 2018.
At the time of the abuse the victim was under the age of 16, the attorney's office says.
By pleading guilty in the case, Stebbins admitted that he used force and a firearm to have sexual contact with the victim; that he choked her, and that he attempted to intentionally take an image of the victim in a state of nudity, according to the attorney's office.
