WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Hugo Alexis Zaldana-Mendoza on Wednesday was sentenced to 100 months in prison after he was found guilty earlier this month on charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree sex abuse, and first-degree sexual penetration. Zaldana-Mendoza was originally convicted in 2015, but the case was reversed by the Oregon Court of Appeals and sent back to the Washington County Circuit Court for a new trial, according to the attorney's office.
The incident occurred early in the morning on June 1, 2015 after the victim told investigators she awoke suddenly to the sound of a barking dog. The woman said she then spotted Zaldana-Mendoza, who lived in the same apartment complex, as he walked into her room and sat on her bed. The woman said Zaldana-Mendoza did not have permission to enter her home and said he sexually abused her.
When the woman's young son began to cry, she used it as an opportunity to escape the bedroom, locking herself and her son in the bathroom for more than 10 minutes, according to the sheriff's office. She then exited the bathroom and ordered Zaldana-Mendoza to leave. She immedietly called police after he left.
Beaverton police responded and spotted Zaldana-Mendoza in the apartment complex. Zaldana-Mendoza admitted to detectives that he had climbed up to the victim's second-floor balcony to gain entrance to her apartment and claimed the sexual contact had been consensual.
