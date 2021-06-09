PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man has been sentenced to serve three years of federal probation for assaulting an officer during a protest last summer in downtown Portland.

Andrew Steven Faulkner, 25, was given his sentence on Wednesday, which includes six months of home detention and 40 hours of community service. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon, Faulkner was arrested July 5, 2020 after he shined a high-powered green laser at a uniformed Federal Protective Service officer who was providing security at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

A riot had been declared in the area of the courthouse by Portland police shortly before Faulkner’s arrest.

“The officer was struck in the eye by the laser and quickly moved to avoid prolonged exposure. The officer was able to identify Faulkner and observed him shining the laser in the direction of other officers. When officers approached Faulkner, he attempted to flee, but was ultimately apprehended. The laser, a SDLaser 303 with a warning label cautioning direct eye exposure, was located in Faulkner’s possession,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Faulkner was charged with misdemeanor assault on a federal officer. He pleaded guilty to the charge on January 13, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.