PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in southeast Portland was sentenced on Tuesday to five years and 10 months in prison.
Jalango Hicks was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault in the second degree and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Hicks was arrested in December 2018 after police said he got into a fight with another man at Lux Club PDX. Police said after exchanging blows, Hicks pulled out a gun, chased a group, and shot a man in the leg.
Court documents show after denying any involvement, Hicks eventually told police he was running after the group and shot both at the ground and into the air, and that he never meant to hurt the people he was chasing.
In court Tuesday afternoon, Hicks was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
