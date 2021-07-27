MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to over 23 years in prison on Monday for the attempted murder of three Salem police detectives.
According to court documents on July 17, 2020, detectives Angus Scott Emmons, Oscar Zambrano, and Anthony Burke were conducting police surveillance on Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo and his associates. Maciel-Salcedo was a suspect in an investigation where he transported and facilitated the delivery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine.
As part of that investigation, the detectives received a judicial warrant to place a tracking device on Maciel-Salcedo’s vehicle, a white Dodge Charger. While Detective Burke was attempting to place the tracker on the car, Maciel-Salcedo’s nephew came outside, spotted the detectives and gave chase. Detectives Zambrano and Burke ran to their police vehicle and Detective Emmons, who was waiting in the driver’s seat, drove them quickly from the scene. The nephew ran back to the residence, notified Maciel-Salcedo and got in the passenger seat as Maciel-Salcedo pursued the detectives in his Dodge Charger.
As the undercover vehicle was on Highway 22 heading west, detectives heard at least one gunshot from behind them and saw the suspect’s vehicle quickly approaching. As it pulled alongside the detective’s vehicle, at least three additional shots were fired into the passenger compartment of their vehicle. Detectives Zambrano and Burke laid flat on the floor, but Detective Emmons, who was driving, was struck in his left arm. Maciel-Salcedo sped off and returned to the residence, while Detective Emmons was able to drive himself to the Salem Hospital emergency room.
Law enforcement surrounded the home and were able to extract Maciel-Salcedo from his hiding place in rafters of an attic crawl space. Maciel-Salcedo’s .45 caliber firearm was located in a crawlspace under the house where he threw it before he attempted to hide.
Maciel-Salcedo was both the undisputed driver of the Dodge Charger and sole shooter during the incident.
