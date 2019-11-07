BORING, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison following a shooting outside a bar in Boring.
The shooting in May occurred at the Not So Boring Bar and Grill off Southeast Wally Road, law enforcement said.
Gerald Bruce Newman was arrested after deputies said he shot the victim, Dustin Schaffer, in the chest following an argument.
A pistol was seized at the scene as evidence, according to deputies.
A jury Thursday found Newman guilty of attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
