SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The second of two people facing charges after a police officer was shot during a traffic stop was sentenced on Friday morning to 28 years and nine months in prison.
Jaime Lee Jimenez, 39, of Woodburn, was previously found guilty on charges including attempted murder. He was arrested in connection with the shooting in the 500 block of Highland Avenue Northeast last year.
Jimenez and another person, Amanda Cayetano, of Salem, were taken into custody at an apartment in the 2600 block of Broadway Street Northeast after shooting the officer several times, fleeing the scene, and later abandoning their vehicle, investigators said.
The officer was hospitalized and later released.
Jimenez and Cayetano were arrested hours later after law enforcement searched the area with a police dog and asked residents to stay inside.
Cayetano pleaded guilty in December to a charge of hindering prosecution and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Jimenez on Friday morning was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Good job Kate and her crew. It's only going to get worse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.