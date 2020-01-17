PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who slashed another man in the chest with a knife has been sentenced, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Joshua Michael Lund, 39, was sentenced to three years in prison and 24 months of post-prison supervision. He was also sentenced to five years of post-prison supervision, the attorney’s office says.
The investigation started on Sept. 8, 2019, when a Portland police officer responded to a fight near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street.
According to the attorney’s office, Lund and three of his friends got into an argument with another group of people. The fight turned physical, with one person requiring two stiches to treat a knife would approximately one-inch in length, the attorney’s office says.
Officers later found a black folding knife with a silver blade in the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue, which is only feet from where the fight had occurred.
Lund was convicted on Dec. 13, 2019 of one count of attempted assault in the second degree and one count of being a felon is possession of a firearm.
While investigating the fight, law enforcement served a search warrant at Lund’s home and found a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition. Lund was not allowed to have the gun because of a prior felony conviction, the attorney’s office says.
