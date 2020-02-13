HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday for slashing a stranger in the neck with a box knife downtown Hillsboro.
The victim, Peter Ramirez, walked about a half-mile to Tuality Hospital after the incident on Southeast 2nd Avenue between Southeast Baseline Street and Southeast Washington Street.
Law enforcement said Ramirez suffered serious injuries.
The suspect, Enrique Zacarias Diaz, was arrested after Ramirez provided a detailed description of him to law enforcement. Officers arrested him with help from TriMet Transit Police after a short foot chase. Officers found the box cutter in Diaz’s pocket.
Diaz pleaded guilty in February to attempted murder. In court on Thursday, he was ordered to undergo five years of post-prison supervision upon his release from prison.
He was convicted of a similar attack in 2017 when he slashed a stranger with a butter knife on a MAX train in Beaverton and was sentenced to two years in prison.
