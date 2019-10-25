PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested for jabbing another man in the face with flagpole was sentenced to three years in prison Friday.
Warren Pierce will also serve two years of post-prison supervision after the assault near City Hall off Southwest 4th Avenue in August last year.
FOX 12 spoke with the victim after the assault, who said Pierce was an Abolish ICE protester and hit him with a six-foot flagpole.
“He started coming at me through the window and started spearing me with the flagpole,” Tim Schmitz said. “I ducked it six or eight times and he finally got me the one time.”
Schmitz after the attack was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Pierce previously pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree in connection with the crime. He was also facing one count of unlawful use of a weapon, but that charge was dropped.
