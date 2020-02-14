Man sentenced for stabbing woman in the back in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA, (KPTV) – A man accused of stabbing a woman in Vancouver and then driving to his ex-girlfriend’s house and showing her family the knife has been sentenced to almost 14 years in prison.
According to court documents, Zachary Budrow attacked the woman in the parking lot of McKenzie Stadium. Police said Budrow and the woman left Portland in May 2018 to go for a drive.
When they got to the parking lot in Vancouver, the woman jumped out of the car to get away from Budrow, but Budrow chased her down and stabbed her twice in the back, according to investigators.
Police said Budrow then drove to his ex-girlfriend’s house, where he held out the knife and told the woman’s family about the stabbing. Officers responded and arrested Budrow at the home.
FOX 12 after the incident spoke with the husband of the woman who was stabbed. He said she was released from the hospital and was doing okay.
In court on Friday morning, Budrow pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the first degree. He was then sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison.
