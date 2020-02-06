PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested for starting at least 13 fires over a two-day period in downtown Portland has been sentenced to more than four years in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Jack Edward Young, 43, was arrested in March last year and charged with two counts of first-degree arson; Young was convicted of those charges on Thursday, as well as two counts of reckless burning.
According to investigators, Young started the fires on March 9, 10 and 11.
The Portland Fire Bureau responded to the first fire, a dumpster fire, on March 9 at approximately 12 55 a.m. in the 1800 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. On March 10, firefighters responded to five fires:
- At approximately 5:31 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Southwest Broadway after receiving information about a paper box being set on fire.
- At approximately 5:39 p.m., firefighters responded to the intersection of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Montgomery Street after receiving information about a trash can being set on fire.
- At approximately 6:33 p.m., firefighters responded to the 600 block of Southwest Jackson Street after receiving information about a mattress being set on fire outside a building.
- At approximately 9:52 p.m., firefighters received information about a fire that occurred at a food cart near the intersection of Southwest 9th and Southwest Alder. The fire was set earlier in the day and extinguished by the time it was reported.
- At approximately 10:26 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Southwest Broadway after receiving information about a fire being set inside an elevator.
On March 11, firefighters responded to the 1800 block of West Burnside Street at approximately 1:16 a.m. after receiving information about a garbage can being set on fire.
The Portland Fire Arson Investigation Unit later determined Young set fire to a trash can in the area of Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street; a dumpster at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street; a trash can at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street; a trash can at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street; and a trash can at Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. All of these fires occurred on March 10.
Young was also sentenced to five years of formal probation to ensure he receives drug treatment and services when he released from prison, the attorney's office says.
