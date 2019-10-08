PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing credit cards and using them to spend more than $20,000, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Cory Kettner, 35, pleaded guilty to using several stolen credits cards to make the fraudulent purchases and was sentenced to 40 months in prison, the attorney's office said Tuesday. The sentencing concludes three pending cases against Kettler, the first dating back to 2016, according to the attorney's office.
In 2016, a woman contacted Beaverton police after she said her business credit card had been used to make several fraudulent purchases starting June 16 and ending about a month later. In total, Kettner made nearly $11,000 in fraudulent purchases at area grocery stores and several home improvement stores, according to the attorney’s office.
Kettner between Nov. 25, 2018 and Dec. 3, 2018 used someone else’s credit card to make more than $11,600 in fraudulent purchases, including jewelry, the attorney’s office says. Law enforcement recovered the victim’s card in Gresham after a store employee suspected it was being used unlawfully.
Portland police Dec. 20, 2018 responded to an art supply shop in the 5000 block of Southeast Milwaukie Avenue on reports of a fraudulent credit card being used.
Investigators learned that on multiple occasions, Kettner made online purchases using stolen credit cards. All of the purchases were in an amount less than $1,300. When police located and arrested Kettner, they found some of the stolen credit cards used inside a bag in his possession. Kettner after he is released from prison will serve one year of post-prison supervision.
The attorney’s office recommends the following cyber security tips:
- Only provide your personal identifying information to individuals/organizations that you trust and who need that information
- Avoid email and phone scams by deleting all suspicious emails and/or hanging up on all suspicious phone calls
- Before clicking on any link within an email, confirm the authenticity of the email. Email addresses can easily be spoofed to make them appear official. The same can be said for websites.
- Set up automatic bank account notifications. Some financial institutions will allow you to set daily purchase limits.
- Consider freezing your credit with all three major credit bureaus. If you need to apply for credit or a loan, you can unfreeze them at that time. This will prevent someone from opening a credit card in your name.
