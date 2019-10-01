PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man with eight previous convictions for stealing cars was sentenced to six years in prison for stealing a rental van while using a forged driver’s license, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Ryan Wayne Perkins, 32, was convicted Aug. 1 of one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of aggravated theft in the first degree, one count of felony computer crime, one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. Perkins appeared in court for sentencing Sept. 30.
The investigation started last year when the attorney’s office says a moving and storage rental company reported that someone had used the company’s mobile app to rent a van near the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland and did not return it.
That person was later identified as Perkins. Law enforcement said Perkins had rented the van using used a driver’s license that contained someone else’s information but displayed his picture.
As part of the automated rental process, customers must take a selfie of themselves and also upload a photo from an identification card for verification. That information is uploaded to the company’s database and it is timestamped and includes GPS location information, the attorney’s office says.
When the van, which was valued at $33,000, was not returned, the rental company sent a demand letter to the person listed on the rental agreement. That information came from the forged driver’s license. The victim of the identity theft immediately reported the demand letter to Portland police, the attorney’s office says.
Law enforcement identified Perkins using the selfie he uploaded at the time of the initial rental and identified him based on a chin tattoo. The tattoo reads “BROOD,” a known criminal gang, according to the attorney’s office.
