ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A man who stole an SUV and crashed it into two patrol cars before running into a woman’s home and fixing himself a sandwich has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Isaiah Andrew Mohr pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 to unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to elude police and two counts of first-degree burglary.
Mohr stole the Toyota 4Runner from a Forest Grove home on Nov. 21 last year and drove it around Washington County throughout the day, the attorney’s office says.
Mohr when deputies tried to arrest him rammed into two Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles, leaving one deputy with a concussion, the attorney’s office says.
Mohr continued to flee and eventually crashed into a home in Aloha near Southwest 170th Avenue after failing to navigate a turn on Sugar Plum Lane, forcing the homeowner inside to barricade herself in the bathroom until law enforcement arrived.
Mohr then ran away from the SUV and into another nearby home.
Deputies said a woman was inside the second home at the time, but she got out without being hurt. A standoff then unfolded between the suspect and law enforcement, with roads closed in the area.
Deputies during the standoff said they saw the suspect through a window and it appeared he was making a sandwich in the kitchen. He also ran through the home, throwing eggs and removing light fixtures, the attorney’s office says.
The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team later removed Mohr from the house. Mohr was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail on multiple charges.
Mohr was also arrested in July after crashing into a child's bedroom. No one was hurt in that incident, and after being released from the hospital, Mohr was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Poor guy was hungry and they never let him stop at McDonalds. Had to get food somewhere! Kept blocking him with patrol cars so he could not eat!
