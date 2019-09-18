PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused in court documents of threatening to firebomb Mayor Wheeler’s house was sentenced Wednesday to a year and two months in federal prison.
Kermit Tyler Poulson, 40, threatened to firebomb Wheeler’s home if he did not immediately fire Portland police officers involved in an on-duty shooting, court documents state.
Poulson posted the threats to Wheeler’s personal Instagram account, the attorney’s office says. Investigators later tracked the IP address associated with the comments to a Portland residence where Poulson was staying.
Poulson was present when investigators searched the property. He reportedly made a number of misleading statements before admitting that he was responsible for the comments.
Poulson in July pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threatening communications with the intent to extort Mayor Wheeler. In court Wednesday, he was also sentenced to one year of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
