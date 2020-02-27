PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison for trying to kill a rival gang member at a Portland hospital, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Ervan Ronell Herring, 46, was previously convicted of charges including one count of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of attempted assault in the first degree with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The investigation began on Feb. 18, 2018 when Portland police responded to reports of a shooting in the emergency room parking lot of Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Officers found six shell casings from a handgun and several bullet strikes near the public entrance to the emergency room.
During the investigation, law enforcement determined that Herring and his brother saw a rival gang member in one of the hospital’s parking lots, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office says Herring retrieved the gun used in this crime from his brother, who was acquitted at trial and is pending trail in U.S. District Court on gun charges related to this case.
A witness after the shooting told investigators they saw Herring run to a vehicle and leave the area. The witness provided law enforcement with the vehicle’s license plate number, which belonged to a rental vehicle in Herring’s wife, according to the attorney’s office.
