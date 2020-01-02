GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced Thursday for attempting to sexually abuse a young girl, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
David Bruce Mitchell, 71, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of formal probation.
Mitchell must also register as a sex offender for life, the attorney’s office says.
According to police, the investigation started in November 2019 after the girl told a school staff member that a person she knows sexually abused her.
The attorney’s office worked with Gresham police, the Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Team, and the Oregon DHS to investigate the claims.
Upon his release, Mitchell will be on approximately two years of post-prison supervision, the attorney’s office says.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.