PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for robbing a woman aboard a Portland MAX train and later attempting to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Wallace Joseph Moreland, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of robbery in the first degree with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon constituting domestic violence.
According to the attorney’s office, Moreland on March 30 pointed a gun and threatened people aboard a MAX train. By the time police arrived, Moreland had fled the area, the attorney’s office says.
A woman said Moreland had threatened to shoot her and another woman aboard the train and had tried to take $20 and a purse.
Police hours later arrested Moreland while after responding to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a woman said Moreland had pulled out a handgun while yelling at her.
She said Moreland had started shooting toward her legs, and she was scared he could have killed her.
At the time, Moreland and the woman were involved romantically and were living together, the attorney’s office says. In court Friday, Moreland was sentenced to 126 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I seriously doubt that romance had anything to do with their relationship.
