MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Marion County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed a man in June 2020.
On June 9, 2020 at about 3:45 p.m., the victim Luis Morales Ramirez was driving southbound on Highway 99E towards his home. The defendant, Angel Hernandez-Cruz, had just left the Last Chance Saloon and was driving a large truck northbound on Highway 99E.
Multiple witnesses said that they saw the defendant’s large truck drive off the shoulder of the roadway and onto gravel, overcorrect, and drive fully into the southbound lane of travel. Hernandez-Cruz hit Morales Ramirez’ vehicle head on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The defendant was transported to Salem Hospital, where a medical blood draw registered .238% blood alcohol content. Throughout the investigation the defendant blamed Morales Ramirez for the crash despite the multiple witness accounts showing that Morales Ramirez never left his lane of travel.
At the time of this crash, the defendant was on probation in Salem Municipal Court for a DUII that occurred on June 12, 2019. As part of that conviction, the defendant was required to install an ignition interlock device to ensure that he was not using alcohol and driving. No such device was installed in the defendant’s vehicle.
On the day of the crash, the victim was on his way home to celebrate his oldest son’s graduation from middle school.