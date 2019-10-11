PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced Friday to more than 12 years in prison for his role in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman at a Portland apartment in August 2014.
The shooting near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ash Street was the result of a gang feud, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Jeffrey Lamont Sims Jr., 30, previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree in connection with the crime.
According to court documents, the investigation started Aug. 17, 2014 when Sims and several other members of the Hoover Criminals went to the apartment complex looking for a rival gang member, seeking retaliation for an earlier incident in downtown Portland.
The incident in downtown Portland occurred earlier that night near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ash Street and involved members of the Hoover Criminals and the Woodlawn Park Bloods. During that fight, a Hoover gang member was shot and another Hoover gang member was pistol whipped in the face, the attorney's office says.
When Sims and the other gang members arrived at the complex after the fight in downtown Portland, they fired more than two dozen bullets into an apartment, killing 21-year-old Ervaeua Herring, who was pregnant, according to court documents.
Court documents state Herring's boyfriend was known to police as a member of the Woodlawn Park Bloods.
In court Friday, Sims Jr. was sentenced to 75 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision. He received credit for time served, but no other sentence reductions, as he is charged with a Measure 11 offense, the attorney’s office says.
The other involved individuals in the shooting of Ms. Herring are: Demetruis Brown, 25; Deanthony Simmons, 25; Kelani Brown, 27; Tony Lamar Brown, 31 and Geontae Jones, 27.
Tony Lamar Brown previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder with a firearm, one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Demetruis Brown, Kelani Brown and Deanthony Simmons are all currently pending trial.
Geontae Jones previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder with a firearm and one count of manslaughter in the second degree with a firearm and is pending sentencing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
